30 Jul 2022

Two months prison sentence affirmed

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court hears motorcyclist cleared of careless driving “very lucky to be with us”

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

30 Jul 2022 4:30 PM

A two month custodial sentence imposed on a man for a public order offence and impeding a garda in the execution of their duties was affirmed at Carrick-on-Shannon Circuit Court last week.

Described by Judge Kevin Kilrane in the District Court as “an appalling episode,” Philip Leonardi, 61 Oaklands, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim had pleaded guilty to a number of offences that occurred on March 5, 2019 at Oaklands, Carrick-on- Shannon.

He pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, and impeding a garda in the execution of their duties, and was given two months in prison on each charge, to run concurrently. A charge of obstruction was struck out.

The court heard at the time that Mr Leonardi was sentenced to five months in prison and disqualified from driving for 45 years for no insurance at Cavan Circuit Court in October 2019.

At Carrick-on-Shannon District Court in February 2019 he was given a 40 years disqualification for driving while disqualified.

At Dublin Circuit Court in April 2019 he was given a six months suspended sentence for no insurance and was disqualified for 15 years.

At Carrick-on-Shannon District Court in December 2017 he was given a five months suspended sentence and disqualified for 20 years for no insurance and a five months suspended sentence for no driving licence.

Mr Leonardi appealed the two months custodial sentence last week but the appeal was withdrawn when the case was called and the District Court order was affirmed by Judge Kenneth Connolly.

The court heard from his wife that they have a family of nine children and are moving to Ballinamore where they have got a five bedroom house.

Mr Leonardi was taken into custody last Tuesday to begin his sentence.

