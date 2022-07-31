Man threatened to kill garda

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court
A 47-year-old Carrick-on-Shannon resident was convicted and sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months, for threatening to kill a garda and possession of a knife.
Endre Borsos, 16 Park Lane, Carrick-on-Shannon was charged with possession of a knife at Keonbrook, Kilclare on September 10, 2021.
He was also charged with threatening to kill Garda Mark Butler on the same date, as well as intoxication in a public place.
Appearing at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court, Solicitor Niamh McGovern said the Probation Report was “quite favourable.”
She stated her client was going through a “bad time” and wanted to “meditate and pray.”
Since this incident, he has gained full-time employment and he is genuinely remorseful.
Judge Sandra Murphy said the case concerned her, especially the possession of the knife in a public place.
She noted that the defendant had not given an explanation for his possession of the “large knife.”
She convicted him and gave him a one month suspended prison sentence for the possession of knife and another one month suspended sentence for the threats to kill. The other charge was taken into consideration.
Gearoid Teevan with the thatch he lovingly restored at Drummany Spirit, Cavan Picture:: Lorraine Teevan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.