31 Jul 2022

Man threatened to kill garda

Carrick-on Shannon man facing jail term if he re-offends

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

31 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

A 47-year-old Carrick-on-Shannon resident was convicted and sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 12 months, for threatening to kill a garda and possession of a knife.

Endre Borsos, 16 Park Lane, Carrick-on-Shannon was charged with possession of a knife at Keonbrook, Kilclare on September 10, 2021.

He was also charged with threatening to kill Garda Mark Butler on the same date, as well as intoxication in a public place.

Appearing at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court, Solicitor Niamh McGovern said the Probation Report was “quite favourable.”

She stated her client was going through a “bad time” and wanted to “meditate and pray.”

Since this incident, he has gained full-time employment and he is genuinely remorseful.

Judge Sandra Murphy said the case concerned her, especially the possession of the knife in a public place.

She noted that the defendant had not given an explanation for his possession of the “large knife.”

She convicted him and gave him a one month suspended prison sentence for the possession of knife and another one month suspended sentence for the threats to kill. The other charge was taken into consideration.

