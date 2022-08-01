Defendant says ‘I will do what I am told’ from now on

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
Christopher Stokes, 10 Rosebank, Attirory, Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted and fined €150 for loitering and not complying with the direction of gardai at Townparks, Carrick-on-Shannon on March 3, 2022.
Solicitor Niamh McGovern said her client was pleading guilty.
Carrick-on-Shannon District Court heard Mr Stokes has over 30 previous convictions.
Ms McGovern explained her client was sitting at Café Lounge. He had bought cans of alcohol and was drinking them.
She said he had become a nuisance and he didn’t want to move.
Mr Stokes told the court his leg was sore.
He said from now on “I will do what I am told.”
Judge Sandra Murphy asked if the defendant had employment and was told the 43-year old man had no job - ever.
