Ordered to do 80 hours community service for assault

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse
Damien McKeon, Killapogue, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon was convicted and ordered to carry out 80 hours of community service in lieu of four months imprisonment for a section 3 assault at Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon on September 15, 2019.
Solicitor John Anderson said the Probation Report was favourable for his client who had 36 previous convictions.
The defendant is a 31-year-old single man with a four-year-old daughter.
The Probation Report recommended community service.
The victim had previously spoken in court.
