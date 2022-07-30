Páirc Chill Tiobraid to officially re-open today

Kiltubrid GAA & LGFA will officially reopen Pairc Chill Tiobraid today, Saturday, July 30, after a massive redevelopment project over the last few years.
Kiltubrid Gaels from both home and abroad will gather over the weekend of 29th-31st July to celebrate this significant achievement for the Kiltubrid community.
Saturday, July 30th at 12noon in Pairc Chill Tiobraid, the Official Opening and Blessing will take place with a Children’s Sports Day, music from Kiltubrid Pipe Band followed by light refreshments.
Saturday night at 9.30pm in the Lakeside Tavern Drumcong, the Late Late Chat Show Night with host John Lynch and guests including Kevin McStay, Ryan O’Rourke, Michelle Guckian and Mickey Quinn.
Sunday, July 31st at 7pm in Gertie's Bar and McKeon's Bar Keshcarrigan, Live Music in both Pubs and BBQ before our Fundraising Draw to win a Heifer for €10.
The Win a Heifer for €10 tickets are available online via www.kiltubrid.gaa.ie
Pictured are Diana Korovina, Niamh Hamill, Laila Sergejeva, Rebecca Healy, Renate Alksne and Geraldine Duignan
