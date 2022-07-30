Search

30 Jul 2022

Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, July 30

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

30 Jul 2022 10:00 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Annie Darcy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Annie Darcy (née Lee),Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at her home on Wednesday, 27th July. Predeceased by her daughters Ann and Maire. Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, son Jimmy, brother-in-law Brendan, sisters Maggie, Patricia and Rose, brothers Willie and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Annie Rest in Peace. Removal to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton on Saturday evening to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by Burial in Cloonlougher Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Carmel Keane, Drumcondra, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Carmel Keane, Drumcondra, Co Dublin and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Friday, July 29th, 2022, peacefully, at CareChoice Nursing Home, Swords. Beloved sister of the late Marese. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Anne, Teresa, Bernadette and Majella, brothers John, Seamus, Bernard, Joe and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace. Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords, on Saturday (July 30th) from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Removal on Monday (Aug. 1st) morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the following link: Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords

Mary Murtagh, Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Murtagh (née Moriarty), Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully in Ballinamore Community Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, 28th July. Predeceased by her husband James. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Elizabeth, Theresa, Rosie, Catherine and Caroline, sons James and Johnny, sons-in-law, Patrick and Denis (RIP), daughters-in-law Mary and Jacqueline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Pat, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from the funeral home on Saturday via Newtowngore and Drumcoura to arrive at Mary's Church, Drumreilly (Eircode H12XY92) for Funeral mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they Rest In Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media