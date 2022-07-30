Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, July 30

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Annie Darcy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Annie Darcy (née Lee),Amorset, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at her home on Wednesday, 27th July. Predeceased by her daughters Ann and Maire. Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, son Jimmy, brother-in-law Brendan, sisters Maggie, Patricia and Rose, brothers Willie and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Annie Rest in Peace. Removal to St Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton on Saturday evening to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by Burial in Cloonlougher Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Carmel Keane, Drumcondra, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Carmel Keane, Drumcondra, Co Dublin and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim on Friday, July 29th, 2022, peacefully, at CareChoice Nursing Home, Swords. Beloved sister of the late Marese. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Anne, Teresa, Bernadette and Majella, brothers John, Seamus, Bernard, Joe and Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest In Peace. Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords, on Saturday (July 30th) from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Removal on Monday (Aug. 1st) morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the following link: Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords

Mary Murtagh, Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Murtagh (née Moriarty), Drumcoura, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully in Ballinamore Community Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, 28th July. Predeceased by her husband James. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Elizabeth, Theresa, Rosie, Catherine and Caroline, sons James and Johnny, sons-in-law, Patrick and Denis (RIP), daughters-in-law Mary and Jacqueline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Pat, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from the funeral home on Saturday via Newtowngore and Drumcoura to arrive at Mary's Church, Drumreilly (Eircode H12XY92) for Funeral mass at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they Rest In Peace