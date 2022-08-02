The Tuesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Sunny spells expected today
Showers early today, Tuesday, August 2 will clear and there'll be sunny spells in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 18 to 21 degrees in fresh southwest winds.
TONIGHT
It'll be cloudy on tonight with patchy rain in the west and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 13 or 14 degrees, in light to moderate southwest winds.
