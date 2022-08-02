New album launched by Drumshanbo musician

Gian Castello launched his new album ‘The Mist covered Mountains of home’ in Drumshanbo Library, on Tuesday, July 19 during the Joe Mooney Summer School.
The new CD was supported by Padraig Mc Govern who is a well known Uileann piper and words were provided by Wayne Frankham.
Gian Castello studied Irish flute with various Irish teachers John Lee, Donegal, and legendary Micho Russell, Clare. This is Gian's fifth released album.
The album has 14 unique tracks and you can purchase it at www.giancastello.bandcamp.com
