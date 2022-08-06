Search

06 Aug 2022

Gallery: Mountain Meitheal celebrate one year improving The Leitrim Way

Members of of Mountain Meitheal North West on The Leitrim Way

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

06 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Mountain Meitheal North West, a volunteer trail building organisation, celebrated one year of working on a unique trial building technique on The Leitrim Way near Manorhamilton using locally sourced sheep wool.

The sheep fleece is utilised as the foundations for this fascinating style of trail building, and acts as a barrier between the soft peatland and the stoned surfaced trail.


The Leitrim Way is Leitrim’s longest recreational trail, at 56km in length, it is classed as a strenuous grade trail and it stretches from Manorhamilton to Leitrim Village. It forms part of Irelands National Waymarked Ways Network.
On Saturday July 23, the group took a moment to down shovels and enjoy a celebrity cake to mark the occasion.


To date the group has created 200m of trail, and have a further 70m more to complete the project.
If you are interested in volunteering with the group, please
www.mountainmeitheal.ie 

