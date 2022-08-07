Search

07 Aug 2022

John Joe McGirl Commemoration in Ballinamore on Saturday, August 13

John Joe McGirl Commemoration in Ballinamore on Saturday, August 13

The late John Joe McGirl

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

07 Aug 2022 2:53 PM

The Annual John Joe McGirl Commemoration will take place on Saturday, 13 August. This event is one of the highlights of Ballinamore Festival Week and the crowds who gather in the town look forward to participation in the parade from the John McGahern Square to the McGirl monument at the Island Theatre. 

The address this year will be delivered by Pauline Tully, Sinn Féin TD for Cavan/Monaghan, and the parade will once again be led by the rousing music of the Mountain Road Pipe Band from Teemore, Co Fermanagh.

John Joe McGirl was a legendary republican, known and respected far beyond the boundaries of Co Leitrim. He suffered greatly in pursuit of his ideal of a united and free Ireland and spent many years in various prisons, from the Curragh in the 1940s to Long Kesh in the 1970s. He was also a TD and a County Councillor and represented all of the people with honour and pride.

His death in December 1988 brought people together from all corners of Ireland and of all political persuasions. Some years after his death, a fitting monument, designed by renowned artist, Robert Ballagh, was erected at the end of the Main Street in Ballinamore. This is now part of the artistic and cultural heritage of the town. 

The parade starts at 8pm from the Square on Saturday, 13 August. Tea and refreshments and music will be provided in the Community Hall, immediately after the commemoration. In the case of inclement weather, the commemoration will be held in the Community Hall.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media