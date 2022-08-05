Search

05 Aug 2022

Island Theatre Variety Show - a night of Ballinamore nostalgia

Island Theatre Variety Show - a night of Ballinamore nostalgia

Tommy Moran and Katherine Lynch will present this night of music, fun and memories

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

05 Aug 2022 8:00 PM

Tommy Moran and Katherine Lynch will be hosting a variety show at the Ballinamore Island Theatre on Wednesday, August 10 at 8pm to showcase local Leitrim talent!


Celebrating the history of the iconic Ballinamore Community Hall, now the Island Theatre, the evening of entertainment will feature an array of local performers, such as Katie Duignan and Aoife Smith, Dara Reynolds and Adam Goldrick, the Megaheys and the Sweeneys.


The event will be free to join as a thank you to the community for all of the contributions and support that has been provided over the years.
Also on the night there will be an opportunity to purchase a book of stories, photos and memories of the hall. This is a wonderful keepsake celebrating the past as the town looks forward to a new beginning in the Island Theatre.
Join the event for a night of home-grown entertainment and to be in with a chance of winning one of the many raffle prizes!
If you can't join in person, you can watch online - follow the theatre on Facebook/islandtheatreballinamore or visit

www.islandtheatre.ie  on the night to view the live stream and find out more about this wonderful new Ballinamore amenity.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media