Two new boats for Carrick Rowing Club

A new boat was dedicated to Greg Dunne at Carrick Rowing Club on Saturday evening last.
The President of Carrick Rowing Club Mr. Gabriel Cox is pictured with members of the extended Dunne family.
Gabor and Georgia Stefcsik, owners of the Café Lounge and the Artessa Coffee company, are pictured at the official launch of a new boat they sponsored at Carrick Rowing Club.
Pictures: Gerry Faughnan
