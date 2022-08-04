Craft month & Heritage Week at Leitrim Design House

As part of August Craft Month and to celebrate Heritage Week, The Leitrim Design House have some exciting upcoming Maker events!

Join them on Tuesday , August 16 and Saturday, August 20 in The Dock Art Centre to see two skilled crafters demonstrate their work.

During these FREE events you will get to participate, observe and learn from these talented makers.

Potter, Bairbre Kennedy from Lichen Ceramics will hold a Clay Workshop on Tuesday, August 16 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Learn the art of working with clay, exploring the technique of flatware, incorporating drape moulds and a variety of stamps. Bairbre will guide you in creating a wall plaque or a wall hanging flower holder.



All materials and tools will be supplied. Booking is essential as there are limited spaces available.

Meet Lukasz Jurgowiak from Of Wood and Willow on Saturday, August 20. Lucas will demonstrate his unique skills in weaving willow and basket making.

Viewers may also interact with the materials and try their hand at some of the techniques used throughout the afternoon. No booking is required for this event, you can just drop by on the day between 2 – 4pm.

Funded by the Design & Crafts Council Ireland, August Craft Month is a unique celebration of craft with events taking place across Ireland, providing exciting opportunities for the public to experience.



Each year, during the last week of August, many national and hundreds of local community organisations participate in Heritage Week by organising events throughout the country highlighting the abundance of great work that is carried out in all communities in Ireland to preserve and promote our cultural heritage.

The Leitrim Design House are proud to support Irish artists and craft makers.

Visit us in store in the beautiful Dock Art Centre, St. Georges Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon or online at www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie