Judge says it would be ‘miraculous’ if defendant is off drugs

A Ballinamore was told it would be “miraculous” if he was clean from drugs with no counselling by Carrick-on-Shannon District Court Judge Sandra Murphy last week.



Jason MacAuley, Camagh, Ballinamore appeared in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week for a number of drugs offences at Camagh, Ballinamore on June 20, 2019.

He is charged with two counts of possession of drugs; two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply; and one count of cultivation of cannabis plants.

The case had been heard previously and was put back to hear evidence from a medical professional that Mr MacAuley was clean of drugs.

Solicitor Niamh McGovern handed in three certs from her client’s GP which showed Mr MacAuley was clear for all drugs.

Judge Murphy asked if the defendant had attended counselling and she was told no.

The judge was not happy with the evidence put forward and noted a lot of drugs were found.

Mr MacAuley said he has not touched drugs since his child was born two and a half years ago.

Judge Murphy commented, “People with children have drug issues too.” She said the one-step drug tests “are not adequate.”

She commented, “It is almost impossible for someone to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs to go to nothing - it would be miraculous.”

The defendant said he would go to counselling. She gave him “one short opportunity” and remanded him on continuing bail to November 15, 2022.