Search

06 Aug 2022

Judge says it would be ‘miraculous’ if defendant is off drugs

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court hears motorcyclist cleared of careless driving “very lucky to be with us”

Carrick-on-Shannon courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

06 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

A Ballinamore was told it would be “miraculous” if he was clean from drugs with no counselling by Carrick-on-Shannon District Court Judge Sandra Murphy last week.

Jason MacAuley, Camagh, Ballinamore appeared in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week for a number of drugs offences at Camagh, Ballinamore on June 20, 2019.

He is charged with two counts of possession of drugs; two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply; and one count of cultivation of cannabis plants.

The case had been heard previously and was put back to hear evidence from a medical professional that Mr MacAuley was clean of drugs.

Solicitor Niamh McGovern handed in three certs from her client’s GP which showed Mr MacAuley was clear for all drugs.

Judge Murphy asked if the defendant had attended counselling and she was told no.

The judge was not happy with the evidence put forward and noted a lot of drugs were found.

Mr MacAuley said he has not touched drugs since his child was born two and a half years ago.

Judge Murphy commented, “People with children have drug issues too.” She said the one-step drug tests “are not adequate.”

She commented, “It is almost impossible for someone to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs to go to nothing - it would be miraculous.”

The defendant said he would go to counselling. She gave him “one short opportunity” and remanded him on continuing bail to November 15, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media