07 Aug 2022

Intoxicated man was causing an annoyance

Jail sentence imposed at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court for theft of copper wire

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

07 Aug 2022 2:00 PM

Michael Creighton, Demesne, Frenchpark, Co Roscommon was ordered to pay €150 to charity for being intoxicated in public at Bridge St, Carrick-on- Shannon, Co Leitrim on November 7, 202.

Solicitor Martin Burke said his client pleaded guilty and was very embarrassed about the incident.

The court heard Gardai found the defendant unsteady on his feet and causing “an annoyance to public and staff of a takeaway.” They also said he walked in the middle of the road.

A fixed charge notice was issued and was not paid. Mr Creighton is a 30-year-old man who lives with his parents and works as an agricultural contractor.

Mr Burke said the pubs had just opened after restrictions and his client had too much to drink. He had a clear record up to now.

Mr Burke asked the court to allow him to keep his record clean and asked he pay a contribution.

Judge Sandra Murphy ordered him to pay €150 to Carrick CCTV and struck out the case.

