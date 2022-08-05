What has the weekend in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties?

The weekend weather forecast
Saturday: On Saturday morning it will be dry and sunny in the south and east but cloudier with patchy light rain or drizzle across much of Connacht and Ulster. It will become cloudier everywhere during the afternoon with scattered light rain or drizzle but it will become drier again by evening with some hazy sunny spells. Highest temperatures 15 to 20 degrees in a light west to northwest wind.
Saturday night: Mostly dry with clear spells, but cloudier with patchy drizzle near west and northwest coasts. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in a light and variable breeze.
Sunday: Dry with sunny spells on Sunday morning but it will become cloudier in the afternoon with patches of drizzle possible near Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees with light and variable breezes.
Sunday night: Dry with clear spells. Patches of mist and fog may develop in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.
Further outlook: High pressure will likely continue to dominate, bringing generally dry weather and an increase in temperatures.
On Thursday 28th July 2022, a ground-breaking record was set for the completion of The Leitrim Way by trail enthusiast Ellie Berry, accomplishing running the 56km route in just 12 hours and 4 mins.
