Deaths in Leitrim, Sunday, August 7

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Petr Svan, Drumcoura Lake Resort, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Petr will be sadly missed by his partner Radka, daughters Stacey & Sophie, his work colleagues in Protrans, Longford, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (N41 TD62) on Monday next, 8th August, from 7pm until 8pm. Private Cremation will follow.

John Francis McHugh London and formerly Alteen, Swanlinbar, Cavan



John Francis Mc Hugh, London and formerly Alteen, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan, Friday, August 5th 2022, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen. Sadly missed by his heartbroken Daughter Pauline (Keshcarrigan) son Terence (London), son-in-law Gerry Winters, grandchildren Andrew, James, Adam and Ben, sister Pauline O'Reilly (Ballyconnell), brothers Paddy and Jude (Swanlinbar) brothers-in-aws, Paddy and Leo, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. House Private at times. John's remains will repose at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, Eircode H12 RF78, from 3pm this Monday concluding with prayers at 5pm. Remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, at 6.30pm on Monday. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 11am with burial in the family plot in Killaduff Cemetery immediately afterwards

James (Seamus, Jim) LENNON Redwood Close, Kilnamanagh, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



James passed peacefully, after a short illness, very bravely borne in the loving care of his heartbroken wife Josephine (nee Ryan, Drom, Co. Tipperary), his family and the wonderful staff of Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his parents James and Roseanne. James will be sadly missed by his wife, brothers Frank and Michael, sisters Mary and Ellen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Rd., Co. Longford, this Saturday from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from his residence in Cahanagh on Sunday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for funeral Mass at 3 o'clock, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Des (Mark Desmond) Casey, Dooballa, Cloonloo, Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



­­­Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, in his 97th year. Pre-deceased by his brothers Tommy (Dooballa) and John (Sheffield) and sisters Eileen Burgess (Sheffield), Mary Hiley (Sheffield) and Josie Kenny (Ballinameen).Des will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers Peter (Lisnalurg, Sligo), Pat (New York) and sister Pauline Mason (New York), nephews, (including Mark Casey (Dooballa) and David Kenny (Ballinameen), nieces (including Pauline Carty and Carmel Duignan (Ballinameen), extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Des will repose at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Sunday (August 7th) from 5.30pm until 7pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Cloonloo, for prayers at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam on the Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors Facebook page and can be accessed by following this link www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome

May they all Rest in Peace