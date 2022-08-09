What has the weather in store for Leitrim and surrounding counties on Tuesday, August 9?

A few days of sunshine ahead
Dry with a good deal of hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees. Light winds, westerly or variable.
TONIGHT
Dry and mostly clear. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light variable breezes.
Flourish, is calling for surfers to set Irish paddle out record on September 17 at Rosses Point to raise funds and awareness. Pictured are Flourish volunteers (l-r) Maëlenn Nardot and Conor Burns.
