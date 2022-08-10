The Wednesday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

File photo
Today, Wednesday, August 10 will be another warm, dry and sunny day with mist and fog patches clearing during the morning. Highest temperatures will reach 21 to 25 degrees with light southwesterly winds becoming moderate near the coast.
TONIGHT
Dry and clear overnight with mist and fog developing in mostly calm conditions. Mild again with temperatures not falling below 9 to 14 degrees.
When it’s hot, is it actually OK to leave windows and doors wide open, or are we making ourselves a target?
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.