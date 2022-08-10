Walking trails in Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon to benefit from funding boost

Community groups responsible for managing walking trails in Counties Leitrim, Roscommon, and Sligo will receive grants of between €1,000 and €3,000 under new funding announced today. Leitrim groups will receive €14,600, while groups in Roscommon are set to receive €23,000 and Sligo €2,000.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, confirmed that funding of almost €1m will support and improve some 446 walking trails across the country, including local counties here in the North West.

Welcoming the news, Minister of State and local TD, Frank Feighan said: “Trail walking is a great activity for families in Roscommon, Sligo and Leitrim to enjoy the great outdoors and explore our hidden gems this summer. These trails also attract visitors to small businesses in our rural towns. The community groups receiving the grant in these local counties can use it to maintain, improve and promote its use to locals and visitors. This vital work is done by the groups which are known as Community Trail Management Organisations.

Minister Heather Humphreys added, “This new initiative which I am announcing today in conjunction with Sport Ireland is all about keeping these trails in top condition and supporting their use by both domestic and international visitors.

With the sunshine set to continue this week, I would encourage everybody, young and old, to get active and enjoy the wonderful walking trails we have all across rural Ireland”, Minister Humphreys concluded.