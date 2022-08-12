Leitrim deaths - Friday, August 12, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joe Duffy, formerly Teeboy, Corlough, Cavan and Luton & Bognor Regis, England

Memorial Mass this Saturday August 13th in St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough at 12 noon followed by Burial of Ashes in the adjoining cemetery. Mass may be viewed on the Templeport/Corlough Facebook page.



Marcella Hanly (nee Butler), Gardenstown, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon.

August 9th 2022, peacefully in the wonderful and loving care of Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, surrounded by her family. Reunited with her husband Josie and parents Tilly and Jim Butler. Marcella will be greatly missed by her family, her sons Padraig and Kevin, daughters Dympna and Noreen, brother Seamus, sister-in-law Bernie (O Reilly, Castlepollard) and her husband Kevin, sons-in-law Sham and John, grandchildren Aaron, Maria, Zoe, Kaelan, Ella, Joey and Kayanna, all her nieces and nephews and many wonderful cousins, friends and neighbours. Funeral mass in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion at 12 noon on Friday, August 12th, followed by burial in Drumlion Cemetery. In compliance with the current government guidelines, we ask that all who will be attending Marcella's service adhere to social distancing guidelines and refrain from shaking hands.

Frank Peter Kennedy, Stranamorth, Blacklion, Cavan



1st November 1941 – 26th July 2020 Memorial Mass on Tuesday, 16th August 2022, at 11.00am in St Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, followed by burial of ashes afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery. Frank leaves behind his 4 daughters; Susanna, Caroline, Irene and Sylvie and his 10 grandchildren, his brothers Pat, John and Gerry, Jim and sister Susan, cousins, nephews, nieces, and extended family in America, England, Ireland, neighbours and friends. Sadly missed by all. Frank will be most remembered for his wit, infectious laugh and sense of humour.

James Clancy, Unshinagh, Kinlough, Leitrim

James Clancy, Unshinagh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim, F91D265. Tuesday, 9th of August, year of 2022, unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family, adored by his heart broken parents Martina and Seamus. James was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by his sisters Kathleen, Helen and Breege, his grandmother Philomena, his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and many friends. James' mortal remains will repose at his family home (F91D265) Friday, 3pm until 10pm. Removal of remains on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am funeral mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. James' funeral mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook page.House private on the morning of the funeral. A one-way traffic system will be in operation throughout the duration of the visitation period. Entry will be via the Manorhamilton road and exit via Laughta. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to 'Make a Wish Foundation' care of any family member.

Brigid McGrath (née Foley), Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Brigid McGrath (née Foley) of Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, died in New York on March 20th, 2021. Born on February 12th, 1947 to Patrick & Mary Kate Foley. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Patrick Vincent, and her siblings, Thomas Foley, Patrick Foley, Mary Burke, and Stella Foley. Loving mother of Breda and Noeleen. Beloved grandmother of Erik, Alyson and Charles. Loving sister of Philomena (FLynn) Leitrim Village and Vincent Foley, Drumshanbo, and sister-in-law of Rosemarie. Cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Saturday, 13th August 2022 at 11.00 am. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Brigid will be laid to rest beside her late husband in Killala Cemetery, Killala, Co Mayo on 16th August 2022.

Adelaide Marie Celine (Ada) Wall (née Daly) Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

Peacefully on August 9, 2022 in the care of Tallaght University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Willie and dearest mother of Tony. Deeply regretted by her family; daughter-in-law Breffni, her cherished grandchildren Aifric, Clíodhna and Liam, sister-in-law Mary, her adored nieces and nephews, extended family and many friends. Reposing at her home on Thursday (August 11) from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral on Friday (August 12) in the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Margaret Burns, Cottage 1, The Green, Stradbally, Laois / Killeshandra, Cavan

Margaret Burns, Cottage 1, The Green, Stradbally, Co. Laois and formerly of Killegoan, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, Wednesday 10th August 2022, peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of the Muiríosa Foundation.Very deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters Pat, Owen, John, Stephen, Kitty, Ann, Sheila and Marie, uncle Stephen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces and grand-nephews and relatives and friends and her very good friends in Stradbally and Monasterevin. Funeral Mass on Friday 12th August in St Brigid's Church, Killeshandra at 12pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Muiríosa Foundation. Respectfully request no handshaking please.

May they all Rest in Peace.