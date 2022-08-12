The Friday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Sunny conditions continue today
Today, Friday, August 12 will be a hot and sunny day with highest temperatures generally between 25 to 30 degrees, warmest deeper inland. Not as warm near coasts, with sea breezes developing in the afternoon. Winds will be light elsewhere. A chance of fog lingering in some coastal areas also.
TONIGHT
Dry and clear but staying rather warm in some parts overnight with lowest temperatures ranging 13 to 17 degrees. Patches of mist or fog will form in light breezes.
