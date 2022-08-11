Search

11 Aug 2022

Drinkaware urge people to 'stay safe in the sun' as temperatures rise

Drink-spiking warning

Drinkaware wants us to enjoy socialising but be mindful of our alcohol consumption in the hotter weather

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Aug 2022 9:20 PM

With the high temperatures and sunny weather expected to extend over the weekend, Drinkaware is engaging with the public on how to stay safe this summer, with tips and advice on safe socialising.

Met Eireann has reported that Friday and Saturday will be hot and sunny with highest temperatures of 25 to 28 or 29 degrees.  With this mind the independent national charity, wants to engage with the public with their ‘Safe Summer Socialising webpage’, reminding people that we can all make the most out of this summer and the good weather by keeping it fun and keeping it safe.

The Safe Summer Socialising webpage available on www.Drinkaware.ie , provides tips and advice for the public on various outdoor summer activities, for example:

Swimming: Alcohol and swimming do not mix. Alcohol can impair your judgement, numb your senses, and slow down your reactions. This can make swimming not only difficult, but dangerous. Remember, it takes your body at least one hour to process one standard drink. Use the Drinkaware Drinks Calculator* for an estimation of how long it takes for alcohol to leave your body.

Be Sun Smart: When the sun is out, we want to socialise outside. Make sure you are protecting yourself while exposed to the sun. You might forget to top up your sunscreen if you’re busy chatting away and drinking alcohol. It’s a good idea to set an alarm on your phone as a reminder to top up and remember the five S’s of the Sun Smart Code: Slop on sunscreen, slip on protective clothing, slap on a wide brimmed hat, slide on sunglasses and seek shade.

Sun and dehydration: If you are drinking alcohol in sunny weather, remember to stay hydrated. Alcohol is a diuretic, which means it makes the kidneys lose extra fluid. Try alternating each alcoholic drink with a glass of water. Not only will this help you stay hydrated, but it will also help you to keep track of how much you are drinking. You should always aim to stay within the HSE low-risk weekly guidelines. These guidelines recommend that men consume no more than 17 standard drinks and women no more than 11, spread out over the week with at least two alcohol-free days. ommon examples of a standard drink are, a 100ml glass of wine, a pub measure of spirits or half a pint of beer/stout. These are guidelines, not targets – less alcohol and more alcohol-free days is always better.

Drink driving: Remember to plan how to get home when socialising this summer. Assign a designated driver, order a taxi, and never drink if getting behind the wheel. If you’re visiting a new area, remember to check the taxi services and public transport in advance in order to travel safely. It takes your body at least one hour to process one standard drink, so accidents can still happen the morning after. The RSA (Road Safety Authority) found that 1 in 10 alcohol-related crashes happen the morning after**. For more information on how long it takes your body to process different drinks visit drinkaware.ie, and always follow the advice from the RSA and An Garda Síochána.

Being aware of the recommended weekly limits for alcohol consumption, staying out of direct sun, keeping hydrated, minding our bodies, and driving responsibly will ensure we all have a great weekend in the sun with friends and family.

