Leitrim winners at All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

It was an exciting and successful week of competitions, concerts, céilithe, sessions and more at the 70th Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.
Over 500,000 people thronged the streets as the town pulsed with Irish rhythm and revelry as age-old traditions were celebrated by new generations and the vibrancy of the Fleadh emanated throughout the streets.
LEITRIM WINNERS:
Saoirse Ní Chéileachair of CCÉ, Ballinamore, 2nd Place All Ireland Winner for the Whistle Slow Airs “Matt Cunningham Cup” (O18) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar.
Drumsna CCE were crowned All Ireland Champions in U12 Ceili at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar. The 12-15 4 Hand also won 3rd place meaning the two teams brought a total of 12 All Ireland medals back to County Leitrim. The winning dancers are pupils of the Crossan School of Irish Dancing in Carrick-on-Shannon under the tutelage of sisters Claire and Laura Crossan. Drumsna CCE also secured medals in the Sean Nós Dancing sections with Catherine and Tom Cullen winning 2nd place medals in their respective categories also. The future of Irish Dancing is safe and well in the hands of Leitrim’s youth. Comhghairdeas to all of the Leitrim competitors
