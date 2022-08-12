Search

12 Aug 2022

Leitrim winners at All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Leitrim winners at All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil

Saoirse Ní Chéileachair of CCÉ, Ballinamore, 2nd Place All Ireland Winner for the Whistle Slow Airs “Matt Cunningham Cup” (O18) . (Anna Allen Photography Mullingar)

Donal O'Grady

12 Aug 2022 4:30 PM

It was an exciting and successful week of competitions, concerts, céilithe, sessions and more at the 70th Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Over 500,000 people thronged the streets as the town pulsed with Irish rhythm and revelry as age-old traditions were celebrated by new generations and the vibrancy of the Fleadh emanated throughout the streets.

LEITRIM WINNERS:

  • 21D Foinn Mhalla, Feadóg / Whistle Slow Airs (O18), 2nd Saoirse Ní Chéileachair, CCÉ, Ballinamore
  • 36C Portaireacht / Lilting (15-18), 3rd Catherine Cullen, CCÉ, Drumsna
  • 40A Rince Céilí Ochtair, Mná / 8-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (Faoi 12), 1st Cailiní Cora Droma Ruisc, CCÉ, Drumsna
  • 42B Rince Céilí Ceathrair, Mná / 4-Hand Céilí Dancing, Ladies (12-15), 3rd Cailiní Cora Droma Ruisc Dancers, CCÉ, Drumsna
  • 48A Rince ar an Sean-Nós (Faoi 12), 2nd Tom Cullen, CCÉ, Drumsna
  • 48B Rince ar an Sean-Nós (12-15), 2nd Catherine Cullen, CCÉ, Drumsna
  • 4D Feadóg / Whistle (O18), 2nd Aindréas Ó Broin, CCÉ, Ballinamore

Saoirse Ní Chéileachair of CCÉ, Ballinamore, 2nd Place All Ireland Winner for the Whistle Slow Airs “Matt Cunningham Cup” (O18) at the 2022 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar.

Drumsna CCE were crowned All Ireland Champions in U12 Ceili at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar. The 12-15 4 Hand also won 3rd place meaning the two teams brought a total of 12 All Ireland medals back to County Leitrim. The winning dancers are pupils of the Crossan School of Irish Dancing in Carrick-on-Shannon under the tutelage of sisters Claire and Laura Crossan. Drumsna CCE also secured medals in the Sean Nós Dancing sections with Catherine and Tom Cullen winning 2nd place medals in their respective categories also. The future of Irish Dancing is safe and well in the hands of Leitrim’s youth. Comhghairdeas to all of the Leitrim competitors

