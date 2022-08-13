Three monkeypox cases reported in Donegal/ Sligo/ Leitrim/ West Cavan area

Monkeypox is a viral disease that usually causes mild flu-like symptoms and a rash that eventually crusts over and heals
Three cases of Monkeypox have been reported in the Donegal/ Sligo/ Leitrim West Cavan area.
According to the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), only Roscommon, Galway and Mayo, have reported no case as of yet.
The most recent HPSC report states that there have been 101 cases (up to August 6), all found in males, of monkeypox nationwide. The median age of cases is 36.
