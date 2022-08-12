Bundoran RNLI to host Emergency Services Open Day

The volunteer crew of Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat will host an open day at the lifeboat station which will also incorporate an Emergency Services Open Day.

The event is free of charge to attend and will take place on the pier at West End, Bundoran from 1-4pm on Sunday, August 21.

On the day, subject to operational requirements, the volunteer crew of the lifeboat as well as representatives from locally based emergency services including the National Ambulance Service, An Garda Siochana, Bundoran Fire and Rescue and Donegal Bay Community First Responders will be on hand to talk to members of the public.

They will chat about the service that they provide and will also display some of the lifesaving equipment that they use during a callout.

Organiser of the event, volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer Shane Smyth explained, “We first did this in 2019 and had hoped to make it an annual event. We hope that this year will be the start of that!

“I’d like to thank all of our emergency service colleagues who have agreed to come on board on the day and are taking the time to talk about their particular role or show their piece of lifesaving equipment.

“If you’re interested in any aspect of our local emergency services then this is an event not to miss.”

Also present on the day will be the RNLI’s education team who will conduct a life jacket clinic as well as providing a kid’s educational Water Safety talk and a demonstration of “throw bags.”

A pop-up RNLI shop will also be on hand so that attendees can purchase RNLI souvenirs which will also go towards supporting the charity.

Further information on this even can also be found at Bundoran RNLI on Facebook.