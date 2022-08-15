The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect the southern half of the country, becoming intense through the afternoon with the continued risk of flooding. It will be fresher, but drier further north with just isolated showers and intermittent sunny spells. Highest temperatures will return closer to average, ranging from 15 to 17 degrees in the north and west, and between 18 and 23 degrees elsewhere. Light to moderate northerly winds will increase fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts.
TONIGHT
Showers will gradually die out in the south to leave a mostly dry night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, remaining warmest near the east coast. Moderate northerly breezes will be fresh at times near northward facing coasts.
