RNLI and Emergency Services Open Day in Bundoran this Sunday

Final preparations are being made for this Sunday’s RNLI and Emergency Services Open Day which will be held at Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Station from 1-4pm.
The open day, which was last held in 2019, will showcase the equipment and assets used by many of the local emergency services in the area including Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat, An Garda Síochana, National Ambulance Service, Bundoran Fire & Rescue and Donegal Bay Community First Responders. Representatives from each organisation will be on hand to demonstrate the equipment and answer any questions from those attending. Demonstrations will also be held as well as safety talks for kids.
An RNLI pop up shop will also be in operation on the day with souvenirs from the charity available to purchase as well as a barbecue providing food for hungry spectators.
The event which is free of charge to attend will take place this Sunday 21st August from 1-4pm at Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Station, The Pier, West End, Bundoran, F94 XN44.
