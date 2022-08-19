New book celebrates Ballinamore and history of the Island Theatre hall

Last Wednesday, August 10 the Island Theatre Ballinamore hosted a local variety show to launch their book which celebrates and remembers the history of the town and the hall.



Editor of the book Tommy Moran co-hosted the event with comedian Katherine Lynch.

A host of amazing local talent performed and there was a raffle on the night as well as the launch of the book. The launch event was free admission to thank the community for their support of the renovation of the hall.

Tommy Moran told the Leitrim Observer he suggested the idea of the book as a similar one had been published on the 50th anniversary of the church.

Committee members of the Island Theatre: back rom left John O'Connell, Declan Cumiskey, Liam McGovern, Claire McGirl, Katherine Lynch Co-presenter, Damien Hamill and Eunan Sweeney. Front row: Alison Gray, Tom Burns, Cathaoirleach Ita Reynolds Flynn and Tommy Moran editor of the book celebrating the Island Theatre Pictures: Willie Donnellan



He said the book chronicles the history of the hall and the town, it includes rare photos of events and successful shows and stories and memories of the hall from well known local people

Tommy did a call out for old photos and memories of the hall in the Leitrim Observer and was inundated with “hundreds of photos,” not all could be used.

He did some research himself and trawled through old minute books to get accurate information.

The book includes memories from Kevan Murphy, Joan Martin McKenna, Valerie McNiffe Healy, Seán Ó Súilleabháin, Máirín Martin, William Burns, Claire McGirl, Liam McNiffe, Sean Creamer, Michael McAuley, Padraig Griffin and or course Tommy Moran.



Ballinamore's Catholic Hall was first built in 1914, it underwent a major renovation in 1971 but saw very little change until a new committee was formed in 2014.

The Island theatre is now the biggest seated theatre in the county, it has held a number of shows but has big plans to host many more.

You can buy the book in local shops around the town for €12 - a lovely memento or gift for Ballinamore natives.

Ballinamore Ballad Group Grace Brennan, Sofia Sullivan, Connie Dolan, Rebecca Lee McDermott and Georgia McAllister. Picture: Willie Donnellan