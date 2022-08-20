Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, August 20, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Maureen O'Brien (née Sheerin), Mayorstone Park, Limerick City, Limerick / Boyle, Roscommon



Originally from Boyle, Co. Roscommon & Late of the Revenue Commissioners Maureen passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Ennis Road Care Facility. Beloved wife of the late Andy, dearest mother of Nora, Maurice, Eugene, Eunan, Paul & the late Andrew & John. Sadly, missed by her loving children, her nine grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Patsy, Frankie & Noreen, brother Jodie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by her brother Sean. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, 21st August, from 4pm to 5.30pm Funeral arriving at St. Lelia's Church, Kileely Road for Requiem Mass on Monday, 22nd August, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. House private please.

Aidan Joe Mc Govern, Drumbar, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Son of the late Joe & Margaret (nee Devine). Deeply regretted by his loving sister Margaret (Switzerland). nephews, niece, relatives and friends. Aidan's remains will repose at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan (Eircode H12 RF78) from 9am on Saturday, 20th August, concluding with prayers at 9.45am. Aidan's remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the family plot in Killaduff Cemetery.

John Connolly, Bawn, Killeshandra, Cavan



John Connolly, Bawn, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 18th August 2022, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents John Patrick and Mary Ellen, sisters Kathleen and Roseann. Very deeply regretted by his wife Eileen, sons J.J., Barry, Noel and Pauric, sisters Mary, Patricia, Josephine, uncle Willie, aunt AnnaB, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Saturday at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

Marian McKeon (née Guckian), Gowly, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Pre deceased by her late husband Damian and father Frank. She will be very sadly missed by her children Cian, Riona and Fionnan, her mother Ann, brothers Patrick & Peter, her extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (N41 HX77) on this Saturday evening from 5pm until 8pm for close friends and family. Outside these times house is strictly private. Removal to St. Brigid’s church Drumcong on Sunday for funeral mass at 11.30am Followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.

Bernadette Sherwin (née Bodkin), Mullagh, Rooskey, Roscommon / Newtownforbes, Longford



Late of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, and Newtownforbes, Co. Longford. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the compassionate care of all the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Tom Joe, sister of the late Florie, Kathleen, Ita, Chrissie, P.J. and Marion. She will be forever loved and missed by her children Mary, Martina and Triona, her son-in-law Justin, her four grandchildren James & Kieran Walsh and Mollie & Declan Doocey, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Removal on Saturday to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive at 11.30 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Donations in-lieu of flowers to St. Christopher's, Longford. Those attending Bernadette's Funeral are asked to be mindful of Covid 19 and continue best practice.

Teresa Farrell (née McGee), Curryline, Newtownforbes, Longford



Late of Demesne, Longford. Peacefully in the loving care of Mullingar Regional Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, predeceased by her brothers Pat and Danny. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Tommy, daughter Pauline (Murphy), son-in-law PJ, daughters-in-law Marie and Betty, sisters Rose and Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren John, Cíara, Declan, Rachel and Daniel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral mass on Saturday at 3 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes followed by burial in Drumlish Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice. The mass will be streamed live, please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes and click on live stream.

May they all rest in peace.