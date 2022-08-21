Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, August 21, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Angela Donohoe (née Mc Donnell), Castleoye, Tubbercurry, Sligo / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Angela Donohoe (nee McDonnell) Castleoye, Tubbercurry, Co.Sligo and late of Lurganboy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Margaret and Alex McDonnell. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband William and sister Jean. Sadly missed by her heart broken children Derek, Niall, Claire, Louise, Liam and Lorcan. Brother Raymond, sister Philomena, her twelve beloved grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at Church of the Annunciation, Mullies, Co. Leitrim (F91E365)on Sunday 21st August at 1pm with burial afterwards in Mullies Cemetery.

Maureen O'Brien (née Sheerin), Mayorstone Park, Limerick City, Limerick / Boyle, Roscommon



Originally from Boyle, Co. Roscommon & Late of the Revenue Commissioners Maureen passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Ennis Road Care Facility. Beloved wife of the late Andy, dearest mother of Nora, Maurice, Eugene, Eunan, Paul & the late Andrew & John. Sadly, missed by her loving children, her nine grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Patsy, Frankie & Noreen, brother Jodie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by her brother Sean. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday, 21st August, from 4pm to 5.30pm Funeral arriving at St. Lelia's Church, Kileely Road for Requiem Mass on Monday, 22nd August, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. House private please.

Marian McKeon (née Guckian), Gowly, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



Peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. Pre deceased by her late husband Damian and father Frank. She will be very sadly missed by her children Cian, Riona and Fionnan, her mother Ann, brothers Patrick & Peter, her extended family, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Brigid’s church Drumcong on Sunday for funeral mass at 11.30am Followed by cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.

May they all rest in peace.