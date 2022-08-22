The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Dull start to Monday, August 22
It will be a dull and damp start to today, Monday, with further showery outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy for a time. The rain will clear during the morning, with scattered showers and a few sunny spells following from the west. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in light or moderate west to southwesterly winds.
TONIGHT
A generally cloudy night with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the west. Some patchy mist and fog developing also. Mild and humid with lowest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.