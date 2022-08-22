Talk on crime prevention in North Leitrim this September

File photo
A talk on crime prevention will be held in Killenummery Parish Hall, near Dromahair at 8pm on Friday, September 9. Local Community Gardai will attend and information will be provided on how to:
Olivia Fitzgerald Murphy the representative for the Seniors Alert Scheme (pendants) will be talking at the end of the evening.
This Event is Organised by Killenummery/Killery Areas Community Development Association.
