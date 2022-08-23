Search

23 Aug 2022

Leitrim Decade of Centenaries project seeks personal items

Leitrim Decade of Centenaries project seeks personal items

Leitrim Decade of Centenaries project seeks old items

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

23 Aug 2022 7:00 PM

The final drop-in session for Leitrim Libraries Decade of Centenaries happens at Manorhamilton Library on Saturday, September 3.


Grainne McMenamin and Catherine Bourne are exploring documents, objects and stories from Leitrim dating from around the establishment of the Irish Free State.
The two women are hoping to create a fuller picture of women's lives in Leitrim at the time, “as we feel this has been somewhat under-documented historically.”


They are asking people to bring any old items believed to be from that era, these can include letters or personal items, domestic or crafted objects, heirlooms and any other pieces that may be kept in Leitrim homes.
The ladies especially want to hear any local stories around objects which may orginate from the 1920s and 30s.

