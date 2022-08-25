The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Increasingly cloudy today
A mostly dry start today, Thursday, August 25 with some sunny spells. However, cloud will build from the west during the course of the day with outbreaks of rain developing. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees in moderate southwest winds.
TONIGHT
Generally cloudy overnight with scattered patches of rain or drizzle. Some clear spells developing later, especially in the south. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in a moderate west or southwest breeze.
