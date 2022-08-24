Connecting Through Heritage across Leitrim

Two fascinating evenings ‘Connecting Through Heritage’ are planned for The Glens Centre and The Dock next month.



Whether we are Leitrim natives or have found our way to this lovely county and now call it home, the county's rich heritage is a part of each of our stories and worth celebrating.

The Leitrim Heritage office is currently working alongside a number of groups around the county to celebrate different aspects of Leitrim’s built, natural and cultural heritage.



With funding from Leitrim County Council and the Heritage Council, a number of diverse and fascinating heritage programmes are underway, each of which explores and brings to life a distinct part of Leitrim’s Heritage.

These include The Leitrim Larks Project with renowned traditional singer Fionnuala Maxwell, The Mummers’ Join with Edwina Guckian and Gerry & Eugene Gilroy, The Leitrim Sweathouse Project, MacClancy’s Castle & Crannóg off the south shore of Lough Melvin and more.

For more information on all these projects visit www.leitrimheritage.ie.



In September, the Leitrim Heritage office will host two showcase events to give the people of Leitrim the opportunity to hear about some of these interesting projects firsthand, on Thursday, September 8 at The Glens Theatre, Manorhamilton and Thursday, September 15 in The Dock Theatre, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The Glens Centre event will have local historian, Dr Francis Kelly talking about MacClancy’s Castle, built on a crannóg off the south shore of Lough Melvin, Rossclogher. Dr Kelly will cover the archaeology of the site, the history of the MacClancy Lordship and the politics of the 16th Century, including the Spanish Armada and Brian O’Rourke.

The evening will also introduce a documentary - commissioned by Leitrim County Council and produced by Edwina Guckian - highlighting the fascinating history of the site.



The second half of the evening shares the story of The Mummers’ Join and the current effort to rejuvenate the mumming traditions across the county.

Join Edwina Guckian, Paddy and Eugene Gilroy on the night to find out more, and to hear more stories and memories of mumming in Leitrim in years past.

And with them all in the house, there’ll no doubt be a tune and a dance!

For more information on this truly unique project see: www.leitrimcoco.ie

Tickets for the first heritage evening on September 8 are just €5 and can be bought online at www.theglenscentre.com or by calling the box office at: (071) 9855833 from 11am to 4pm, Tuesday to Friday.