24 Aug 2022

Drumkeerin festival continues this week with a great line up

Inishfree Ceili Band

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

24 Aug 2022 5:00 PM

Drumkeerin Festival continues this evening (Wednesday) with a kids tractor run or anything else on wheels, street skittles and a family clothes line challenge.


The street events end with ball race for €1000 and later that night in Wynnes Pub, the alternative Mr and Mrs. Thursday night sees the return of Adrian Knight, this time to Lough Allen College.


Anyone who was at his previous shows will remember them as being some of the funniest nights ever in Drumkeerin.
On Friday night Carmel McLoughlin plays a country dance in the Community Centre from 9.00pm while on Saturday, there is fishing at 11.00am at Corry and Bingo that night in Lough Allen college at 9.00pm with a jackpot of €1000 to be won.


Sunday ends a busy week with a sets ceili at 2.30pm in the Community Centre with music by the brilliant Inishfree Ceili Band and later that night in the Cosy Corner, The Price is Right, a gameshow where €100 will go to the winner, €20 each to the two runners up and €10 to the remaining six players plus some great fun and music also on the night.
So why not come along to some or all of the events and finish festival week in style!

Local News

