Screening of short film documenting life in Kiltoghert Parish

A short film documenting life in Kiltoghert Parish will be shown on Saturday, August 27 at 7.30pm in St Joseph's Centre, Leitrim Village.
The film which has been produced by Maureen Moreton-O’Brien highlights some of the Churches of the Parish, life within the farming community and footage from some of the graveyards within the parish. Maureen, whose family originally came from the Parish of Kiltoghert will be present on the night for the first public presentation of the film. This is a free event and refreshments will be served. Everyone’s welcome to attend what should be a very enjoyable evening.
