28 Aug 2022

Last chance to see Carrick-on-Shannon students' project in The Dock

Pupils from Scoil Mhuire with their photos of the sculptures they created in The Dock

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

28 Aug 2022 1:03 PM

An exhibition between artist Andy Parsons and pupils from Scoil Mhuire finishes at The Dock on August 31.
A Sculptural Viewpoint Project looked at how 3D forms can be playful, informative, and engaging for all, as part of Cruinniú na nÓg 2022.
Breaking down the main aspects of contemporary sculpture for all to understand and appreciate at a local level.
They used Carrick-on- Shannon's natural beauty and local historical sites/sculptures to showcase, inspire and provide the pedestal for the young people's works.
Artist Andy Parsons and young people from Scoil Mhuire NS, developed this exhibition through a series of workshops at The Dock.
Pupils who took part in the project include: Samanta Stancuka, Andrea Voinescu, Andzelika Pelnika, Bogdana Brynetska, Vidhi Bhatt, Angel Ginoby, Eimantas Serpytis, Ava Curley, Hubert Kowalczyk, Samanta Siaudvityte, Kuba Nykl, Karla Masterson, Maya Slawek, Estela Steinberga, Mohamad Spahi, Katie McDwyer, Anna Trench Winston, Sadhbh O'Dowd, Chloe Cummins, Denis Levytskyy, Kaia Moran, Elvis Shehaj, Madison McDermott, Aurelia Zelias, Joshua Szymanski and Krystian Kopczynski.
The teachers involved were Ms Ann Gilchrest and Mr Michael McGuinness.

