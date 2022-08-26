Search

26 Aug 2022

All set for Barn Chella Fundraiser this weekend

All set for Barn Chella Fundraiser this weekend

Marquee at McCann's Farm

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

26 Aug 2022 4:00 PM

A Barn-Chella auction and dance fundraiser for North West Stop will take place at a big marquee on McCann's Farm, Towneymanus, Manorhamilton this weekend. The auction will take place on Saturday evening, August 27 and the barn dance on Sunday evening, August 28.


On Saturday evening, August 27 the Barn-Chella fundraiser will take the form of a public auction at which valuable items will be on sale for who will be in attendance to purchase. There will also be live music on the night as well featuring 4 Degrees West plus the one and only ever popular Irish country music star Nathan Carter.


Meanwhile on Sunday evening, August 28, the Barn-Chella fundraiser will have live music and dancing to the highly popular All Forked Up and Cliona O'Hagan. The Barn-Chella will have a fully licensed bar in operation on both nights.
Tickets are on sale now for the Barn-Chella. The tickets will be priced at €25 per night or at €40 for the two nights.


The Barn-Chella organisers say it will be “two evenings of fun with a live auction, food, and music from acts such as Nathan Carter, Cliona Hagan and more. Promises to be the biggest event of the year and all in aid of a great cause” the event organisers also add.

