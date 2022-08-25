Search

25 Aug 2022

TII expected to approve appointment of design consultant for SLNCR Greenway next month

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

25 Aug 2022 12:32 PM

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is expected to formally approve the appointment of a design consultant for the long-awaited SLNCR Greenway project early in September.
The project, which will run along parts of the route of the former Sligo, Leitrim and Northern Counties Railway (SL&NCR) has been named in honour of this former transport link.
In July Leitrim County Council approved Section 85 agreements with Cavan and Sligo County Councils and a reciprocal agreement was signed by Sligo County Council.
Last week Cathaoirleach of Cavan County Council, Cllr John Paul Feeley confirmed that Cavan County Council has also formally approved the Section 85 Agreement with Leitrim County Council. These agreements allow Leitrim County Council to act as the lead local authority for this project.
A spokesperson for Leitrim County Council has confirmed that a memorandum of understanding has also been signed with Fermanagh District Council as the greenway will run across the border, just as the former SL&NCR line once did.
The Leitrim Observer understands that an extensive round of public consultation will now take place as part of the selection of the final route of the Greenway.
The timeframe for this next phase will be 18 to 24 months.
Once this work is completed the project will be shovel ready and ready for capital funding.
Cllr John Paul Feeley welcomed the newest developments on behalf of Cavan County Council.
Leitrim councillors have also reacted positively to progress on the project noting that it has enormous tourism potential for not just Leitrim but the wider North West and cross border area.

