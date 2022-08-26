Separate Shores with Ferguson and Greig in Ballinamore

Eileen Ferguson's artistic picture
Solas Art Gallery are delighted to be hosting a uniquely manifested joint exhibition titled “Separate Shores” by the wonderful Eileen Ferguson and Neal Greig.
This rare, not to be missed exhibition will open to the public on this Friday, August 26 at 7.30 pm.
The duo’s art will be exhibited throughout the entire two-story gallery space.
Visitors can absorb and appreciate the time, skill and creativity poured into these simply superb pieces created by these two extremely talented artists.
Refreshments will be available upon arrival and, as always, the evening guarantees a warm inviting atmosphere.
Feel free to drop by on the opening night, August 26 or indeed any time between then and the closing date of September 17 to see this truly stunning exhibition.
This fine display is both enthralling and intriguing on many levels.
Solas Art Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre on Main Street Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, N41 D2X3.
The gallery opening times are 10am-6pm Monday-Saturday. For further enquiries, please contact Gail on (071) 964 4210.
