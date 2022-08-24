CSO releases statistics on Leitrim births registered in first quarter of 2022

File photo
There were 110 births registered in Leitrim in the first quarter of 2022 according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office.
With Leitrim having the lowest population in the country it is unsurprising that it also had the lowest number of registered births nationally between January and March this year.
