Clash of the championship headlines intriguing third round

You don't need to be a soothsayer to work out the game of the weekend as reigning Connacht Gold SFC champions Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins come up against the team they defeated in last year's epic Final and current League champions Mohill next Friday evening.

If the Friday night clash in Ballinamore is overshadowing all the other match-ups, that is no surprise but that would do those games a disservice as the reality of the new championship system is beginning to bite.

As gripping as the current system is where all ten teams have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs, there is an unfairness inherent in the system - Mohill, who mightn't draw a lot of sympathy given their success over the last few years, will have played Fenagh St Caillins, St Mary's and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins by the weekend's end and were they to lose, they could end up facing a clash with Leitrim Gaels in the final round where a win might not be enough to qualify.

Contrast that with Leitrim Gaels, joint top of the table with Fenagh and only behind on scoring difference and the contrast is remarkable - Glencar Manor and Dromahair to open with and a win over Gortletteragh next weekend would nearly see them into the semi-finals and all without facing one of the top five teams in the competition.

That's not picking on Leitrim Gaels, far from it but even their fans agree they've got the easier path and it may hurt them in the long run if they haven't been truly battle tested while both St Mary's and Fenagh will be more than pleased with the draw they got.

As much as the new system has enormous benefits, the basis of any championship has got to be that it is fair to everyone - right now, some teams are getting a raw deal and that's not right either.

Below we take a brief look at the round three games:

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v Mohill - If we get half the game we got in last year's final, we'll be well served but the odds are we won't. With both teams losing last week, the thoughts of a second loss is something both teams can't contemplate, especially given the fact that scoring difference will be used to separate teams. Ballinamore were strangely lacklustre and lacked urgency against St Mary's on Saturday - they had chances but were unable to convert them. That they almost snuck a draw says much for their inherent quality but they need a big improvement.

Talking to Mohill people on Sunday, they were baffled by their loss to Fenagh but as good as Keith Beirne is, it is not a good idea to be overly reliant on his considerable talents. Jordan Reynolds' return will be a big help but they need to find more scores from other sectors. This really is a tough one to call - Mohill may just be in slightly better form than the champions and they might sneak it.

St Patrick's Dromahair v Fenagh St Caillins - On paper, a real easy one for Fenagh who tightened up their defence considerably to compliment their outstanding scoring power. Dromahair have hit eight points a game so far and even with home advantage, hard to see them troubling Fenagh.

St Mary's Kiltoghert v Melvin Gaels - The Carrick men answered a lot of questions about their resolve by edging Ballinamore but they could be vulnerable as they aren't creating too many goal chances. Melvin Gaels are going through a rough patch right now and in a battle of young teams, St Mary's probably have the edge here.

Leitrim Gaels v Gortletteragh - Leitrim Gaels are riding high and a win here guarantees them a quarter-final spot and may be enough to book a semi-final. Their goal threat is outstanding but they are a little worried about failing to take advantage of the chances they created. Jack Heslin's return is a huge boost to Gortletteragh and remember they beat the Gaels last year but they are struggling to find form - home advantage should tell here

Aughawillan v Glencar Manorhamilton - This is one of those proverbial toss-ups as both teams recorded their first wins last weekend. Neither was overly impressive but you've got to be impressed by Manor's return of 16 points a game so far. Aughawillan at home are tough and they have the quality to win out here. They get a tentative vote ahead of an emerging Manor but no surprise if it goes the other way