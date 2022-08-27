Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, August 27, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Francis Mc Morrow, Springfield, Teesan, Sligo and formerly of Ballyboy, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim

August 26th 2022, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his sister Mary Bagnall and brothers Patrick, John James, Michael Vincent. Dearly loved husband of Margaret and father of Maureen and Shane. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughter, son, sister Margaret Crossey, grandchildren Keelan, Bebhinn, Oran, Saoirse, Fiadh and Aoibhe, daughter-in-law Órla, son-in-law Vincent Harte, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Sunday August 28th from 5:00pm with removal at 6:30pm to Saint Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormac, Co. Sligo arriving for 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, August 29th, at 11:30am. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via https://www.churchservices.tv/rathcormac. Burial will follow in Rathcormac Cemetery. Family home private please. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner. All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 0872411114.

Bernard (Bernie) Cooney, Mount Allen, Arigna, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Bernard (Bernie) Cooney, Mount Allen, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, August 25th 2022, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the devoted care of the staff at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, Bernie will be sadly missed by his cousins, relatives, good friends and neighbours. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Sunday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Removal to the Church of the Nativity of the B.V.M., Keadue on Monday morning, August 29th, arriving for Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11.30 a.m. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Nora Folan (née Toman), Dublin Road, Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

(Peacefully) at Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe. Pre-deceased by her parents Kathleen and John, sister Mary and brother Jim. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her heartbroken family, husband Colm, daughter Geraldine (Lynch), grandchildren Ryan and Rebecca, son-in-law Dessie, sister Ann (Connelly), Rebecca’s husband, James, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her home on Saturday at 11.30am to St. Nathy’s Cathedral arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by interment in Kilcolman Cemetery. Mass can be viewed here: - https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors Family flowers only, please. Donations, in memory of Nora, can be made to Western Alzheimer’s Donate here :- https://westernalzheimer.ie Nora’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, we would suggest you use the on-line condolence page https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/nfolan

May Carrigan, Shass, Dowra, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of May Carrigan, Shass, Dowra, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her sisters Liza and Eileen (USA), nieces, nephews and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am at St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge, Dowra, with burial afterwards in Newbridge Cemetery.

Ann McFadden (née Friel), The Mall, Ballyshannon, Donegal / Fanad, Donegal



The death has occurred of Ann McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly from Ballymichael, Fanad. Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her lovely family. Sadly missed by her Husband Eddie, her children Elaine (John), Breege, Joanne (Gavin), Enda and Adrian, Predeceased by her son's Patrick and Shaun. Sadly Missed by her grandchildren Emma, Abigail, Jamie and Jack, her brother's Art, Jim and Patrick, her sister's Nora, Margaret, Mary and Catherine, her brothers in law and sisters in law. Predeceased by her father James, Mother Brigid and sister Bried. Removal on Saturday morning, August 27th going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please. Ann's funeral cortege will travel to The Abbey Cemetery via The Mall, Ballyshannon. Ann's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Susan McGreevy, No 1, Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran, Donegal



Susan McGreevy, No. 1, Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. 25th August 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Alex (R.I.P 2018) and loving mother of the late Liam (R.I.P 2001). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons John and Paul, daughter Marie, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Ursula, Collette and Deirdre, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from the family home on Saturday morning at 10.40am driving to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Susan's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie

Pat Murray, Clonbrusk West, Athlone, Westmeath / Cavan / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Unexpectedly on Thursday 25th August 2022. Clonbrusk West, Coosan, Athlone, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Cavan and Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. (Retired Detective, An Garda Síochána). Predeceased by his brothers and sister. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sadie, daughters Jacqueline (Jackie) and Emma (Daly), son Mark, sisters Marie and Margaret, son-in-law Nigel, grandchildren Katlyn, Hannah, Tom, and Shane, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at his residence (Clonbrusk West) on Sunday evening from 2pm until 5pm. Requiem Mass on Monday in Our Lady's Queen of Peace Church, Coosan at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. House private on Saturday and on Monday morning please For those who wish to live stream Pat's Funeral Mass, please click on the link below on Monday at 12 noon: https://www.churchservices.tv/coosan

May they all Rest in Peace.