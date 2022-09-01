Search

01 Sept 2022

Leitrim's Iron Mountain Literature Festival planned for October 2022

The Dock, Carrick on Shannon from Friday October 7 to Sunday, October 9

Leitrim's Iron Mountain Literature Festival planned for October 2022

Reporter:

Leonie McKiernan

01 Sept 2022

New voices, classic stories, the weave of straw and hay, urban renewal and the challenges facing migrant populations are some of the features and themes of this year’s Iron Mountain Literature Festival in Co Leitrim, Friday October 7th to Sunday October 9th.
Sally Hayden, winner of the Orwell Prize for Political Writing is among the guests at this year’s festival, which will also feature celebrated novelist and short story writer Bernard MacLaverty, Sligo-based writer Louise Kennedy, novelist Austin Duffy, actor Barry McGovern, architect and author Valerie Mulvin, singer-songwriter Lisa O’Neill and Australian rapper-poet Omar Musa. Poet Moya Cannon, playwright and author Donal O’Kelly and folklorist Anne O’Dowd will also take part in this year’s festival, while the annual John McGahern Memorial Lecture will be given by novelist Eoin McNamee.
The festival will also feature a reading by Manchán Magan to mark the publication of his new book ‘Listen to the Land Speak’, and new commissions in music and word will be presented by singer Fionnuala Maxwell, John Touhy and writer Brian Leyden. The Iron Mountain Session of music and spoken word will take place in Skerry Rynn’s in Ballinaglera, linking in to the Ballinaglera Traditional Music Weekend on Sunday, October 9.
For further programme details and booking go to https://ecs.page.link/1Mcsk 

