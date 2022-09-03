Search

03 Sept 2022

Carole Coleman launches Killenummery and Killery Community Hub Health and Wellbeing Night

Carole Coleman launches Killenummery and Killery Community Hub Health and Wellbeing Night

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

03 Sept 2022 12:00 PM

Well known RTE journalist and acclaimed author, Carole Coleman officially launched the Killenummery and Killery Community Hub Health and Wellbeing Night at a special event near Dromahair last Wednesday.
Speaking at the launch on August 24, Ms Coleman highlighted the need for greater investment in mental health services across the country.
She noted that the spend on mental health in the overall health budget accounts for just 5.6% of the annual spend noting that it needs to be double that to meet the needs of the community.
With the impact of Covid, not just on our health, but also the impact of the pandemic measures on our mental wellbeing, Ms Coleman said it is even more important that mental health services be properly funded and staffed.
She stressed the importance of developing resilient mental health but acknowledged that “unfortunately not all of us are blessed with good, strong mental health”.
Pointing to the success of events like Leitrim's Health is Wealth and noting the new health and wellbeing night now being organised by the Killenummery and Killery Community Hub, Ms Coleman observed that “it's important that we keep this conversation (about mental health) open”.
She said that mental health issues, issues like depression, anxiety, addiction and abuse, occurred in “all walks of life”.
“Who of us knows what's going on behind the scenes of that person (we meet on the street)?”
Acknowledging the difficulties that many experience in sharing their personal struggles, Ms Coleman said that “events like the health and wellbeing night on September 29 are really important. As others share their experiences with you, you learn we are not alone. We learn that it's ok not to feel ok...we also learn from listening to people that there are actual words you can put on how you feel”.
She pointed out that events that highlight the challenges faced by others, that open that dialogue on mental health, also have a knock-on impact in encouraging people to seek help.
Paying tribute to the speakers who will be talking at the Killenummery and Killery Community Hub Health and Wellbeing Night, Ms Coleman said it takes courage to share personal stories and she thanked all involved for coming forward to take part.
She also praised the local parish of Killenummery and Killery for their “forward thinking” in relation to ensuring the conversation around mental health continues.
“For many years I read about the Leitrim's Health is Wealth Event and I am delighted to see this (work) continuing with this health and wellbeing night planned for Killennummery Parish Hall next month,” she said.
“I don't take my good mental health for granted and I am really proud to be here tonight where mental health is taken seriously and to officially launch this event. Best of luck to everyone involved on September 29.”
Local parish priest Fr Patsy McDermott, joined by his dog, Mac, welcomed those gathered for the official launch of the event, but also shared his experience as a person living alone during the pandemic.
“I have my little dog Mac and throughout Covid, that has been a lifeline for me....having a little colleague like that, it takes the focus off yourself,” he acknowledged.
He said that the impact of Covid was felt by everyone noting “we've all been living alone in a little insulated world for the last two years” and stressing the importance in now coming back into a space where we can speak, sing, dance and share again.
“We're very proud of our parish and we'll make every effort to reach out to all. It is so important to encourage one another to reach out to one another and gather together,” he said.

Event lineup
The lineup of speakers for the Health and Wellbeing Night at 7.30pm in Killenummery Parish Hall includes: Frank Diamond, chief operating officer, ALPS suicide prevention; Martina Mitchell, who will share her own personal story of resilience; former Galway hurler, Justin Campbell, who will talk about addition and gambling; former Leitrim GAA star and current GAA Community and Health Manager at Croke Park, Colin Regan and Andy Moran, Leitrim GAA Manager who will talk about the benefits of exercise in looking after your mental health.
A special thank you to the McPadden Family, to Michael O'Brien, Fr Patsy McDermott and Charlie McGettigan for entertaining the crowd at the launch and to all those involved in the evening.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media