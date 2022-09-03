Know Your Rights - Working hours for young people / Parent's Leave

Working hours for young people

Do I have special rights as a young worker?

The number of hours you can work and the types of jobs you can do, depends on your age.

Young workers are people aged 14 to 18, who work for an employer. As young workers are generally in full-time education, they are protected by different employment laws than adults. This is to make sure their work does not put their health or education at risk.

The working hours for young people are regulated by the Protection of Young Persons (Employment) Act 1996. The Act does not apply to children or young people who are employed by a close relative.

How many hours can I work?

Employers cannot employ children under 16 in regular full-time jobs. They can employ children aged 14 and 15 years on light work as follows:

Children aged 14 or over can do light work during the school holidays where the hours do not exceed 7 in any day or 35 in any week.

Children over 15 but under 16 can do light work up to 8 hours a week during school term time.

Children under 16 must have at least 21 days off work during the summer holidays.

Children aged 16 to 18 can work a maximum of 8 hours a day and 40 hours a week.

What breaks am I entitled to?

Workers under 16 are entitled to 30 minutes rest break after every 4 hours of work and 14 consecutive hours off between shifts.

Workers over 16 are entitled to a 30 minutes rest break for every 4.5 hours of work and 12 consecutive hours of between shifts.

Both must have 2 days off a week.

Parent’s leave

What is parent’s leave?

Parent’s leave entitles each parent to 7 weeks’ leave from work during the first 2 years of a child’s life, or in the case of adoption, within 2 years of the placement of the child with your family.

From 1 July 2022, parent’s leave increased from 5 weeks to 7 weeks for:

Parents of children born or adopted from 1 July 2022

Parents of children who are under the age of 2 on 1 July 2022, or adoptive children who have been placed with their parents for less than two years on 1 July 2022

Parents of children born between November 2019 and July 2020 are not eligible for the additional 2 weeks.

How can I get parents leave?

To get parent’s leave, you must:

Be a relevant parent

Take the leave within 2 years of the birth of your child or in the case of adoption, from the date your child is placed with you (the placement date)

Give at least 6 weeks notice to your employer

If you are granted parent’s leave, you can take this as:

One continuous period, or

Separate periods of not less than one week at a time

How much will I get paid during parent’s leave?

If you have enough PRSI contributions, you will get a weekly payment of €250 per week. Some employers will top-up this payment, but they don’t have to. Can my employer refuse my application for parent’s leave? Your employer can only refuse parent’s leave if you are not entitled to it. However, your employer can postpone your parent’s leave for up to 12 weeks, for the following reasons:

Seasonal variations in the volume of work

No replacement to carry out your work

The nature of your duties

The number of other employees also taking parent’s leave.

Know Your Rights has been compiled by North Connaught & Ulster Citizens Information Service which provides a free and confidential service to the public. Carrick-on-Shannon Centre, Old Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Phone 0761 07 5670; Manorhamilton Centre, Main Street, Phone 0761 07 5710. Information is also available online at citizensinformation.ie and from the Citizens Information Phone Service. 0761 07 4000.