Gallery: Spacious 5 bedroom home in Drumkeeran

DM Auctions brings to the market this 5 bedroom 4 bathroom semi detached property which extends over 3 floors, circa 1700sq ft. situated at 7 Dowra Rd, Drumkeeran.
The property is beautifully presented, in excellent condition throughout and will make an ideal family home with many attractive features
.
A fifth bedroom can be used as a home office/study overlooking the garden.
The landscaped south facing rear garden is secure and developed in a low maintenance way with mature trees, shrubs and a private patio area. The home offers a gated off road parking for two cars.
With a B3Energy rating, Stanley stove with back boiler to heat all radiators and water this is a very energy efficient home. The spacious attic is fully insulted at the rafters and thermal aluminium foil installed.
The property is available for immediate occupation.
The home is centrally located to Carrick-on -Shannon, Sligo and Enniskillen.
There is a local bus network, good broadband and many outdoor leisure amenities and walking routes.
Viewing is a must and strictly by appointment only.
Contact: Tony Feeney DM Auctions, Co. Leitrim Office Market Square Manorhamilton
Tel: 071 9856444 Mob: 086 8119557
Email: tony@dmauctions.ie
www.dmauctions.com
