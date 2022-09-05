100 years of gardai photo exhibition in Leitrim

Marking the 100th anniversary of An Garda Síochána
A photographic exhibition will be unveiled in Ballinamore Library on Tuesday evening September 13th to mark the 100th year of An Garda Síochána.
Ballinamore born Historian, Dr. Liam McNiffe, author of the book ‘A History of the Garda Síochána’ will also give a talk entitled ‘Setting up the Garda Síochána 1922 – Mutiny and Disarming’ at 7.30pm.
All are welcome to this free event which is being organized by the Sligo/Leitrim Division of An Garda Síochána.
